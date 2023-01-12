Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled back the boy who ran to the PM and whisked him away

PTI
PTI, Hubballi ,
  • Jan 12 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 18:12 ist
A youngster tries to hand a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while allegedly breaching his security cover during his roadshow in Hubballi. Credit: PTI Photo

The security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday breached by a boy who apparently broke through a barricade and rushed towards his car during a roadshow, ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival here.

Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at an enthusiastic crowd that lined up both sides of the road as he was heading for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

The Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland but could not reach out to the boy.

Security officials accompanying him on the road got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Prime Minister who put it inside the car.

The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled the boy back and whisked him away.

Along the route, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Modi is here to inaugurate the National Youth Festival here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Hubballi
Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

 