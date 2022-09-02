Senior journalist P Sainath returns Basavashree award over Murugha Mutt case

Senior journalist P Sainath returns Basavashree award

The Mutt had earlier conferred the Basavashree award on many progressive thinkers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2022, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 19:50 ist
Veteran journalist P Sainath. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior journalist P Sainath on Friday returned the Basavashree award conferred on him by Chitradurga-based Murugha Mutt after the chief pontiff of the Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, was accused in a sexual assault case.

In his letter to media, P Sainath said, "I am most disturbed to learn from media reports of the appalling developments involving the pontiff of the Shri Murughamath in Chitradurga, Shri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. He now faces a case and charges under the POCSO and SC/ST act for alleged sexual abuse of children, specifically high school girls. No words are strong enough to condemn any such offences against children.

Read | Murugha Mutt seer sent to police custody till September 5

In solidarity with the survivors and with the cause of Justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakhs prize money that came with it, by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017.

I would like to record my appreciation of the efforts of the Mysuru-based NGO "OdaNadi" to bring the awful incidents to light and their decades-long fight against social evils. And I appeal to the Karnataka government to pursue the investigation into the scandal vigorously and not allow that to be compromised on any grounds whatsoever."

The Mutt had earlier conferred the Basavashree award on many progressive thinkers including Vandana Shiva, Shabana Azmi, Kiran Bedi, Anna Hazare, Medha Patkar, Dr H Sudarshan, Gaddar, Swami Agnivesh, Professor M D Nanjundaswamy (posthumously), etc.

P Sainath
Karnataka

