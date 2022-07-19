Shiradi Ghat gets March 2023 completion deadline as Patil admits laxity

Karnataka Public Works Minister C C Patil on Tuesday admitted that his officials did not take up road works during summer to upgrade the Shiradi Ghat stretch that connects Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

The Shiradi Ghat becomes unusable during monsoons, affecting vehicular movement.

“Work on Shiradi Ghat has slowed. I won’t argue. They should’ve worked during the summer, but they didn’t. I have expressed my ire using the harshest language possible,” Patil said after a meeting in which he took stock of damages to road infrastructure due to heavy rainfall.

According to the minister, only 20 km out of the 39-km-long Shiradi Ghat is motorable. “There are 2-3 dangerous spots. We have given an extension till March 2023 for work to finish. It’s our commitment to finish the work. We will make sure there’s no problem next monsoon,” he said.

Patil did not elaborate when asked why works are facing delay. “One contractor got bankrupt. But, let’s not get into all that. There’s been a delay and I’m monitoring it,” he said.

The government is preparing a detailed project report to construct a tunnel through the Shiradi Ghat. “We’re also proposing the development of the Charmadi Ghat using the latest technology. All this will take at least 2-3 years,” he said.

Due to heavy rainfall since May this year, Patil said 141 km of state highways, 924 km of district major roads and 357 culverts-small bridges have been damaged. “We have estimated these damages to be worth Rs 754 crore,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered the release of ₹200 crore for immediate maintenance and restoration of roads, Patil said.

Commenting on the quality of roads, Patil said all stretches are done scientifically. “There are issues because of excess rainfall and high density of vehicles,” he said, adding that terrain in the ghat regions has loose soil.

Shiradi Ghat to be one-way

The state government has decided to make the Shiradi Ghat a one-way stretch for vehicles heading from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. While the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route will continue to be through Shiradi Ghat, the vehicles coming towards Bengaluru from Mangaluru will have to take the Kappalli-Kesaganahalli village road near Donigal.

“This is a 2-km stretch that will be developed as an alternative route as a temporary measure. The road will be ready in 5-6 days,” Patil said. "While the Shiradi Ghat has four lanes, only two are motorable," he pointed out.