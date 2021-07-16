Shobha Karandlaje reviews rain situation in Karnataka

Shobha Karandlaje reviews rain situation in coastal, Malnad areas of Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 16 2021, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 17:01 ist
Minister of State for Agriculture held video conference with Udupi and Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioners and review rain situation. Both the districts received heavy rain for the past few days. Credit: Shobha Karandlaje's office

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and reviewed the situation in both the districts following heavy rains.

In the meeting held through video conference, the Minister asked the officials to take up immediate relief work in the calamity-hit areas.

Shobha, who is also an MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru,  asked the officials to visit all rain-damaged areas and shift people residing in low-lying areas to safer areas.

She also asked officials to keep a contingency plan ready to face any challenge.

Coastal and Malnad regions in Karnataka have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shobha Karandlaje
Karnataka
Karnataka News
floods
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 