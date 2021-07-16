Shobha Karandlaje reviews rain situation in coastal, Malnad areas of Karnataka

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and reviewed the situation in both the districts following heavy rains.

In the meeting held through video conference, the Minister asked the officials to take up immediate relief work in the calamity-hit areas.

Shobha, who is also an MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, asked the officials to visit all rain-damaged areas and shift people residing in low-lying areas to safer areas.

She also asked officials to keep a contingency plan ready to face any challenge.

Coastal and Malnad regions in Karnataka have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.