Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar arrive at Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

The 10-day-long session will be held from September 13 to 24 at Vidhana Soudha

DHNS
DHNS,
  Sep 13 2021, 13:03 ist
  updated: Sep 13 2021, 13:51 ist
Credit: Screengrab of DH video/B H Shivakumar

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, State Congress president D K Shivakumar along with other party leaders arrived at Legislative Assembly on bullock carts, in protest against inflation, to participate in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

The 10-day-long session will be held from September 13 to 24 at Vidhana Soudha. 

The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, chaired by its leader Siddaramaiah, to discuss the party's strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issues of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others.

This is the first session of the Karnataka legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet assumed office, following the exit of state BJP strong man B S Yediyurappa.

