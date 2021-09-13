Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar arrive at Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, State Congress president D K Shivakumar along with other party leaders arrived at Legislative Assembly on bullock carts, in protest against inflation, to participate in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

#Siddaramaiah, #DKShivakumar set out to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature on a bullock cart in protest against the price rise. DH Video by B H Shivakumar#Karnataka #Congress Read: https://t.co/NDmZ8haL5e pic.twitter.com/8nrVFWNypE — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) September 13, 2021

The 10-day-long session will be held from September 13 to 24 at Vidhana Soudha.

The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, chaired by its leader Siddaramaiah, to discuss the party's strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issues of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others.

This is the first session of the Karnataka legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet assumed office, following the exit of state BJP strong man B S Yediyurappa.