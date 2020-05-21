Six new cases surface in Shivamogga

  May 21 2020
  • updated: May 21 2020, 22:07 ist

Shivamogga recorded six more Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the number of cases in the district rose to 30.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said of the six, five persons returned to the district from Tamil Nadu and one was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection.

Of them, three are female and three are male, including a three-year-old girl and a baby boy. They have been kept under quarantine.

They were all shifted to McGann hospital after they tested positive.

Eleven police personnel, whose samples had been sent to the lab, have tested negative for Covid-19. However, they continue to be in home quarantine.

A 60-year old woman (p-1,498) from old Sorab, who had no travel history, has also tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to trace the source of the woman’s infection.

She complained of respiratory disorder a few days ago and was taken to the general hospital in Shikaripur for treatment.  She was sent home after treatment for four days as she had a heart related disorder also.

The woman’s test results later showed that she had contracted Covid-19. This has caused concerns among the doctors and other staff at the hospital, as they had not taken precautionary measures.

Now, the woman’s family members as also the hospital staff are under quarantine.

