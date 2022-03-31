Slum dwellers in Karnataka to get 'Bevu-Bella' on Ugadi

Jolle asked temples to ensure that people from vulnerable communities feel included in the festivities

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 22:23 ist
Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka government, through its temples, will distribute Bevu-Bella (neem and jaggery) to residents of slums and backward localities on the occasion of Ugadi, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said on Thursday.

Conducting a video conference with in-charges of 'A' and 'B' grade temples in the state under the Muzrai department, Jolle asked them to ensure that people from vulnerable communities feel included in the festivities. "The whole idea behind distributing Bevu-Bella to them is to ensure a smile on their faces," she told officials.

Recently, the government decided to mark Ugadi as "Dharmic Day".

On the festival day, all temples have to conduct special programmes. This must include special pooja, recitation of the Panchanga (the Hindu calendar) apart from lectures on Hindu religion and culture, the minister directed the temple authorities.

She also asked them to ensure that there are special programmes conducted in the three prominent temples of Bengaluru: Doddaganapathi, Banashankari and Kadumalleshwara. The public must be made aware of these programmes, she added.

