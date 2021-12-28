Soon, a helpline to address hostel complaints in Karnataka

The state government will soon launch a helpline to redress grievances in the hostels run by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes departments.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary told reporters here on Tuesday that the government had entered into a pact with the BSNL for setting up this helpline. “It will be operational before January 10 and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the helpline,” the minister said.

He said Karate teachers would be appointed to the hostels and residential schools next year. There had been a demand for increasing the accommodation in hostels. The chief minister has directed to open two-three new hostels in every district, he added.

Check out latest DH videos here