Speed up pending National Highway works in Kalyana Karnataka: Kharge to Gadkari

Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge urged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to complete the pending National Highway works at the earliest in Gulbarga parliamentary constituency and Kalyana Karnataka.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently met Gadkari, urged him to take remedial measures immediately to remove a curve near Hallikhed-K village on National Highway-50 between Humnabad to Vijayapur.

He said, the road is narrow and has a sharp curve. Due to which several accidents are taking place frequently and is also posing a huge risk to the life of the people in the area as well as travellers using this road. Hence, the official concerned should be directed to inspect the spot ane take remedial measures and sanction the road work by widening and removing the sharp curve for the safe vehicular movement and the safety of the people.

Inter-state road connectivity

Kharge said expand inter-state connectivity of State highway from Hyderabad to Vijayapur up to Sindagi (via Chevalla-Parago-Kodangal-Gurmatkal-Yadgir- Shahapur and Bheemarayana Gudi touching NH-50 at Sindagi). The union road transport ministry has upgraded the inter-state connectivity as NH-163. The entire road work was supposed to be sanctioned as per the nomenclature of NH-163 but the road work was sanctioned by the ministry up to the Karnataka border.

He said, the work is completed and vehicular movement is allowed. The remaining 150 km passing through the Hyderabad-Karnataka region is required to be sanctioned on a priority and the work should be commenced at the earliest.

The approval of Kalaburagi bypass road from Afzalpur cross-Humnabad cross- NH-50-Shahabad cross-NH-150 and on to Jewargi road NH-50 has been pending in the ministry for a long time.

“When contacted I was told that it was processed and reached the stage of giving new NH number but it is still pending. Therefore, the concerned officials should be directed to approve the aforesaid road project without further delay," the veteran Congress leader appealed to the minister.

Bypass road for Yadgir city

Kharge said the road work on NH-150, Gulbarga-Raichur including a bypass for Yadgir city was sanctioned simultaneously. While the road work was completed and the vehicular movement was allowed, the bypass road of Yadgir city has not yet been started even after five years. As a result, the people of the area are unable to utilise the road facility provided by the government.

The delay in completion of the works will lead to the escalation of the project cost and additional burden on the government exchequer, he said.

