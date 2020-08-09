SSLC results to be announced on Monday

The results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be announced on Monday.

The examinations were conducted between June 25 and July 5, amid the coronavirus scare and a stiff opposition by a section of people, including academicians, people’s representatives, teachers and parents. Over 8.50 lakh students appeared for the exams. The results will be announced around 3 pm. Students can check their results online at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in

The students will get their results on their registered mobile numbers. The officials of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said that the students who have passed the exams will only get messages.

Due to Covid-19 related reasons a total of 102 students, including the 32 infected students, could not take the examinations. However the department has assured these students of providing an opportunity to appear during supplementary exams, after verifying the reasons for the absence, as fresh candidates.