State eases inter-district transport between Bengaluru, 4 dists

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 23:23 ist
In other districts, inter-district movement passes for permitted activities will be issued by the DCs of districts or DCPs of Commissionerates. (Credit: AFP Photo)

In order to ensure free movement of top management of industries from Bengaluru to industrial estates in nearby districts, the state government will consider Bengaluru Urban and four districts surrounding it as a single unit.

This will ensure that inter-district passes are not required for commute between Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagar, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts.

They will be “treated as a single unit for the purpose of movement during daytime between 7 am to 7 pm to undertake permitted activities only with the production of letter from the company/organisation they are working in and the official identity card of the organisation. Hence, no other inter-district passes will be required to move across these districts,” an order by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said.

In other districts, inter-district movement passes for permitted activities will be issued by the DCs of districts or DCPs of Commissionerates.

For movement of individuals during night curfew timings between 7 pm to 7 am, passes issued for essential services will remain valid.

“For IT, BT, Industries, etc, departmental secretaries will recommend the issue of curfew passes to the concerned DCPs in Commissionerates and Deputy Commissioners in other districts,” the order
added.

Bengaluru Urban
T M Vijay Bhaskar
Karnataka
Migrants

