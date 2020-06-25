Students arrive at SSLC examination centres in Karnataka

Students from various districts in Karnataka who registered for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations began arriving at the examination centres on Thursday.

Almost 8.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC exams, with the state government deciding to go ahead with the exercise amid pressure from all quarters to postpone or even cancel the test.

The uncertainty over these exams taking place caused much distress to parents and students until the government finally gave its go-ahead.

Belagavi

Students from Belagavi and Chikkode districts arrived ahead of the scheduled time to search for the classrooms designated for them.

Over 77,000 students from both the educational districts are to appear for the SSLC examination.

With several protocols for Covid-19 screening to be followed before entering the examination hall, schools had asked students to be present ahead of time.

Students made it to the examination centres wearing masks. Some appeared nervous with as the exams were being conducted after prolonged delay.

In Belagavi, parents and students faced a difficult time with registration numbers of some of the students being shifted to another school in the vicinity. They used all modes of transport available to reach the new centre. Examination centre from Saraswati Girls High School was shifted to Dhyan Mandir School on Wednesday and many students were not aware of this.

Students from containment zones appearing for the examination were made to wear N95 masks made available by the Department of Public Instructions with separate sitting arrangements being made for them at the regular examination centre.

Mysuru

Despite fears of contracting the coronavirus, students reached examination centres to take the SSLC exam in Mysuru.

The health and the education departments made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of the students.

The health department officials deployed at each centre screened students and educators and guided them towards their exam halls.

The Police department also deployed men around examination centres for security.

KSRTC and private school buses were arranged to ferry the students to the respective examination centre.

About 39,822 students were enrolled to appear for examination.

Mangaluru

Students in Mangaluru also began arriving examination centres in ahead equipped with masks to take their SSLC exams. Some teachers also wore face shields as a preventive measure. Students were checked for their body temperature using thermal scanners at the entrance of the examination centre.

Scouts and Guides were guiding the students writing exams.

There are 95 examination centers in the district and 30,835 students have registered to write examinations. The district administration had arranged school bus facilities to ferry 367 students from Kerala studying in various schools in Dakshina Kannada. The authorities had identified 29 designated points from Talapady in Mangaluru to Kolchar in Sullia to board vehicles for the students from Kerala.

In urban areas, parents dropped the students to the examination centres.

Kalyana Karnataka

The 10th standard students began arriving at their respective examination centres from 8 am on Thursday to write their first paper in the six districts coming under Kalyana Karnataka region.

As all other centres, students here too underwent thermal screening at the main entrance of the examination centre by the staff deputed for the task. Social distancing was maintained at all examination centres to prevent the spread of the virus. Students were also made to use sanitisers.

The staff were seen distributing masks to students who did not wear one. Parents were not being allowed into the premises of the examination centres.

In Yadgir, police were seen announcing on loudspeakers that except students no one should stand or sit in front of the examination centres. A disinfection tunnel was been set up at Mahatma Gandhi High School of Yadgir City.

Students were seen standing in queue maintaining social distancing at the examination centre of Muncipal College in Ballari City. Students are arrived at examination centres two hours before the start of the examination in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Koppal and Raichur districts.