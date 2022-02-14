Students with hijab denied entry into Mandya school

An argument broke out between parents and teachers of Rotary School in Mandya over students entering the school wearing hijab. In a video shared by news agency ANI, parents were seen asking a teacher to allow the students, saying that they would remove the hijab once inside the classroom.

#WATCH | K'taka: Argument b/w parents & a teacher outside Rotary School in Mandya as she asked students to take off hijab before entering campus A parent says,"Requesting to allow students in classroom, hijab can be taken off after that but they're not allowing entry with hijab" pic.twitter.com/0VS57tpAw0 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

However, the teacher refused and allowed students to enter only after the hijab was removed.

