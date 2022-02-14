Students with hijab denied entry into Mandya school

However, students were allowed to enter once they removed the headscarf

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 14 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 13:15 ist
A screengrab from a video on social media. Credit: ANI

An argument broke out between parents and teachers of Rotary School in Mandya over students entering the school wearing hijab. In a video shared by news agency ANI, parents were seen asking a teacher to allow the students, saying that they would remove the hijab once inside the classroom.

However, the teacher refused and allowed students to enter only after the hijab was removed.

Hijab row
Karnataka
Mandya

