'Super corona warrior' award to be presented to B S Yediyurappa

MLA and Chief Minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya stated that super corona warrior award would be presented to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa for tackling the first and second wave of Covid-19 effectively in Karnataka, in a programme slated to be held on October 19 in the premises of government girls pre-university college in Nyamathi town.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the venue of the felicitation programme in the town on Monday, he said, employees of various departments, who served as corona warriors would be honoured in the event. Health Minister K Sudhakar, Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj, MP G M Siddeshwara will be present at the event. Over four thousand corona warriors would be presented at the event.

He said many employees of various departments served as corona warriors during the pandemic by risking their lives in Honnali and Nyamathi taluks. In order to honour them for their service, it has been organised in the premises of girls PU college.

He said noted music compose Arjun Janya and team will present musical programme at the same venue on October 19th evening. He appealed to the people of both the taluks to make the event a huge success.

Tahasildar Tanuja T Savadatti, Deputy Tahasildar Nagarajappa, Town Panchayat Chief Officer B K Kotreshi and others were present on the occasion.

