Suspense over exit continues as Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa waits for 'message'

The suspense over the change of guard in state continued on Sunday as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa awaited directions from the BJP high command over his continuation in the top post.

While the chief minister has put the ball in the high command’s court, waiting for its directions on his political future, sources said he could resign following the event scheduled on Monday to commemorate his two years in office.

Meanwhile, Mines and Geology minister Murugesh Nirani flew to Delhi on Sunday even as the top BJP leadership remained tight-lipped over who the next CM would be.

Speaking to reporters following his return from the flood-hit Belagavi district, Yediyurappa said he was yet to receive any message from the high command. “I have said in the past that I am ready to resign whenever they (high command) ask me to... Till now, I have not received any message from the Centre. As soon as I receive it, if they want me to continue, I will continue, or else I will resign and work for the party,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had told reporters that he was expecting a message by Sunday evening.

“The message might come today or tomorrow (Monday) morning, he said on Sunday evening, adding that he would take a decision after participating in the programmes scheduled on Monday.

He will take part in Kargil Vijay Diwas and the programme to commemorate two years of the BJP government on Monday. He has uncharacteristically reserved his engagements post noon.

The CM refused to read much into the remarks by BJP national president J P Nadda in Goa that “Yediyurappa has done a good job at handling state and party affairs”. “His remarks on my work and the political developments in the state are not related,” Yediyurappa said. “If there is no message, I will take a call (on resigning as CM) tomorrow (Monday),” he said.

There were also rumours that Yediyurappa might continue as CM till the end of Ashada month on August 6, before handing over the reins.

Nirani flew to Delhi amid reports that the BJP high command would on Sunday evening deliberate on the choice of the next CM candidate.