SWR cautions about fake recruitment letter

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 03:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fake letter of recruitment is being circulated by miscreants. Candidates have been advised to not fall prey to such fraud. They should refer to the RRB website only for all recruitment-related information, a press release from the South Western Railway said.

