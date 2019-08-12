Tables turn as HDK now accuses BSY over transfers

During his 14-month tenure as chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy was accused by the BJP of running a ‘transfer mafia’ within the government. On Monday, it was Kumaraswamy’s turn to hit back at the BS Yediyurappa regime on the same front.

“There’s an open market bidding happening for officials to be transferred to prime locations,” Kumaraswamy charged at a news conference in Hassan. “The CM and his close aides, I request them, for the sake of people, stop this (bidding) for now. What cooperation can you expect from officials if you continue this bidding?”

According to Kumaraswamy, an “open market bidding” over the past two weeks is dictating the transfers of engineers from the departments of water resources, public works and rural development & panchayat raj to prominent locations. “How can you take officials into confidence,” Kumaraswamy asked.

While it was in Opposition, the Yediyurappa-led BJP attacked the Congress-JD(S) coalition for turning transfers into a business, with the saffron party pinning Kumaraswamy and his brother HD Revanna (he was the public works minister).

Under the new regime, scores of officers have been transfers since Yediyurappa took oath as chief minister on July 26. The Opposition Congress and JD(S) have targeted Yediyurappa for prioritising transfers over formation of the Cabinet.

“I’m not sure how much respect Yediyurappa has in Delhi. There’s no Cabinet still, and the CM says it will be expanded after August 16. I don’t know when it’ll be done,” Kumaraswamy said mockingly, and urged Yediyurappa to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the flood situation.