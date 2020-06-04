Talakad Panchalinga Darshana from Dec 10

District In-charge Minister S T Somasheakar on Thursday said that all measures will be taken for Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava-2020, scheduled to be held at Talakad in the taluk.

The minister held a preparatory meeting here and said, “Minister of Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary will conduct a meeting with the authorities concerned soon. All necessary measures will be taken for the programme.”

The Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava will commence on December 10 and will conclude on December 19. The actual Panchalinga Darshana will be on December 14.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “PWD authorities will take care of roads and the gram panchayat will provide drinking water facility.”

PWD Engineer said, “The process of tender for road repair works is completed and will be completed in a month.”

An officer of the Panchayat Raj department said, “Construction of bathrooms, renovation of temple and other works will be completed soon.” The Taluk Health Officer explained about hospital and medical facilities and the pPolice officials explained about security measures to be taken up.