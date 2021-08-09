Tamil Nadu govt should not do politics over Mekedatu: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the detailed project report of the Mekedatu project is ready and argued that the Tamil Nadu government should "not do politics" over the matter.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, "Many political parties in TN have come to power in the name of River Cauvery water issue and such politics still continued there."
Bommai added that he will visit Delhi again to discuss the matter.
"I have convinced Anand Singh, who was not happy with the portfolio allotted to him. I will speak to him again," he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's
Massive forest fire in Greece burning for 7th day
China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home
But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio
Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?
DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'
Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence
Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets
Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024
Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6