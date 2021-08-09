TN govt should not do politics over Mekedatu: CM Bommai

Tamil Nadu govt should not do politics over Mekedatu: CM Bommai

Bommai added that he will visit Delhi again to discuss the matter

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 09 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 14:38 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the detailed project report of the Mekedatu project is ready and argued that the Tamil Nadu government should "not do politics" over the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, "Many political parties in TN have come to power in the name of River Cauvery water issue and such politics still continued there."

Bommai added that he will visit Delhi again to discuss the matter. 

"I have convinced Anand Singh, who was not happy with the portfolio allotted to him. I will speak to him again," he said.

