There is delay in coal supply, not shortage, says Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that there was a delay in the supply of coal, but not shortage.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP’s divisional core committee meeting, the minister said, ”Production has gone up by 43% as against the last two years. There is a stock of 21 million tonnes of coal. The daily demand of electricity has gone up from 3.10 billion units to 3.40 billion units. The state won’t face a coal shortage.”

“Coal has been stocked in Singareni Collieries Company Limited of Telangana, Coal India and other collieries of the country. There is a delay in the arrivals as the coal has to be supplied from far-off collieries,” Joshi stated.

