Three Dakshina Kannada taluks freed from seal down

As no fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada DC Sindhu B Rupesh has denitrified three containment zones from the seal down measure.

Accordingly, Sajipanadu in Bantwal, Karaya in Belthangady and Ajjavara in Sullia taluks have been freed from the seal down.

The DC said that no fresh cases in these three areas were reported in the last 28 days. All primary and secondary contacts of the patients have completed their quarantine period. The positive cases in these three areas too have recovered and were discharged.

At present, DK district has eight containment zones – Sampya in Puttur, Uppinangady in Puttur, Kasba, Thumbe and Narimogru in Bantwal, First Neuro Hospital, Thokkottu and Shakthinagara in Mangaluru.

In the meantime, the Mangaluru City Corporation carried out disinfectant spraying in Shakthinagara containment zone on Tuesday. In this area, a mother and son were tested positive after coming in contact with P 432 at a private hospital in Padil.

DK district has reported 21 positive cases, of which 12 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Two succumbed to coronavirus and seven are active coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.