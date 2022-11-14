Tigress meets tragic fate; op launched to rescue cubs

A tigress which was caught in a snare was found dead at Antharasanthe range of Nagarahole National Park in H D Kote taluk.

The carcass of the tigress, said to be around 12 years old, was found in a highly decomposed state with only the head and a portion of the body intact.

It is suspected to have got trapped in the snare and died around 10 days ago, according to forest department. The incident came to light on Saturday. The carcass was cremated by the department.

The carcass was found near a farm on the fringes of the forest around 300 metres from the road that connects Taraka village to Dammanakatte.

Range Forest Officer Siddaraju visited the spot. The land owner was inquired in connection with the case.

Safari route

This tigress, along with her three cubs, was often spotted by the wildlife enthusiasts on the Nagarahole safari route and was a photographer's delight.

Though it was spotted frequently near the Taraka and surrounding villages, there were no reports of the tigress harming any humans or attacking the safari vehicles.

According to a forest officer, the tigress gave birth to three cubs in 2017, three in January 2019 and then for the third time in January 2022.

The big cat is said to have created its territory near Taraka backwaters.

Combing operation

The Forest department personnel have launched a combing operation, with the help of elephants, to rescue the three cubs of the tigress.

The camera traps installed in the forest area have captured the tigress frequently straying out of the forests with her cubs for prey and returning. The cubs are around one year old, it is said.

Bheema, Abhimanyu and two more jumbos are being used in the combing operation. Veterinarian Dr Ramesh, Assistant Conservator of Forests Rangaswamy, Range Forest Officers of Antharasanthe and D B Kuppe Siddaraju and Madhu are accompanying a team of 60 forest department personnel.