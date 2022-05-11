To combat corruption, Karnataka govt caps tender premium at 5%; introduces software to clear bills

In a fresh set of moves aimed at dousing the corruption fire, the Basavaraj Bommai administration has fixed tender premiums (profit) at 5% and all public procurement agencies have been asked to put in place a software-driven system to clear bills.

The Finance Department, which reports to Cheif Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has issued two circulars carrying instructions, some of which were demands made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association, a body that went public with the '40 per cent commission charge.

The circulars come days after the government constituted a pre-tender scrutiny committee.

The Association had demanded the government to scrap the package system of tender contracts. However, the government has decided to fix a maximum amount for works under the package system at Rs 1 crore at the taluk-level.

According to the guidelines of the Public Works Department "bills have to be cleared on the first come first serve basis. Measures should be taken to strictly clear bills on seniority", the circular said.

The circular also issued instructions to ensure that authorities inviting and approving tenders are formed as per Section 9 of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act at the taluk, district and state levels.

"As per the rule 21 of KTPP rules, tender should be awarded to the bidder with the Lowest Evaluated Price (L1). There are no provisions to grant works to anyone except L1," the circular said.

In case the L1 refuses to take up the tender or is disqualified from taking up works for any reason, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of the contractor will be forfeited and fresh tender has to be invited.

Tender premiums

In the circular fixing tender premiums in public procurement to 5% of the tender cost, the Finance Department noted that many procurement entities were sanctioning tenders for rates 10% or more than the tender cost.

"In a circular issued in 2002, the government had said that it preferred cancelling tenders if bidding for a particular tender exceeded 10% of the total cost," it noted.

The government has decided against approving tenders with premiums which exceed 5% of the tender cost. "If any agency has to approve a tender exceeding the 5% tender premium, it should seek clearance from a higher board by submitting written reasons for the excess cost," the circular said. Based on this, a tender of Rs 100 crore can be cleared for a maximum bid of Rs 105 crore.

