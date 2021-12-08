Tributes to General Bipin Rawat

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 00:48 ist
General Bipin Rawat. Credit: PTI File Photo

Members of various organisations and individuals paid tributes to Bipin Rawat, the country’s first chief of Defence staff and others, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Also Read | Condolences pour in from US, Russia, Pakistan, other countries over CDS Bipin Rawat's demise

MLA G T Devegowda, members of BJP and Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad among the others, paid tribute to the departed souls.

