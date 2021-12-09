Unnecessary scare on Omicron, says Shivakumar

Unnecessary scare on Omicron, says Shivakumar

The Congress leader also asked the Basavaraj Bommai government to tread cautiously while considering fresh curbs

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 02:00 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI file photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said "unnecessary scare" is being created on the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and accused the government of derailing the state’s economy. 

“Where is Omicron? How many cases are there? There's an unnecessary scare being spread just because someone ran away from the airport and things like that," Shivakumar told reporters. 

The Congress leader also asked the Basavaraj Bommai government to tread cautiously while considering fresh curbs. 

"Bengaluru is home to IT companies, hotels and so many other businesses. Almost all of them function under air-conditioning. Should they shut shop? What does it mean to say people have to show certificates before entering? Why aren’t such rules there in other parts of the country? Why only in Karnataka? The government is derailing the economy," he said. 

Shivakumar said Karnataka cannot have guidelines that are not in line with the country’s situation. "First, the government should compensate those who died due to Covid-19 in the past,' he said. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Omicron
Bengaluru
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

 