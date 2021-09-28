Rs 2,500 crore for Upper Krishna Project: CM Bommai

Upper Krishna Project: Karnataka govt to allocate Rs 2,500 crore for land acquisition

In the meeting, it was decided to allocate additional funds this year to expedite the land acquisition process

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 23:33 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: Information Department Photo

In a bid to expedite the works of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), the Karnataka government will allocate an additional Rs 2,500 crore for the works, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

He was speaking to media persons after a review meeting with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and senior officials concerned. 

In the meeting, it was decided to allocate additional funds this year to expedite the land acquisition process. In the 20 villages that are expected to submerge owing to the project, the government must prepare for rehabilitation of the people, officials were told.

Further, the government has decided to resolve various pending cases pertaining to land acquisition, by appointing special legal counsels. Filling up vacant posts and shifting the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam to Almatti, were among the other decisions taken to fast-track the project, Bommai said. 

Meanwhile, the government will also ensure that farmers living in the tail-end areas of canals coming under phases 1 and 2 of the projects are getting water. There have been several complaints that the tail-end farmers are not getting water supply, he said.  

upper krishna project
Upper Krishna Project (UKP)
Karnataka
India News
basavaraj bommai

