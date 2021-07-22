Landslide on road between Mangaluru and Bengaluru

Vehicles from Mangaluru to Bengaluru stranded due to landslide

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 22 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 16:10 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Following landslides, vehicles plying from Mangaluru to Bengaluru were stranded in Shirady Ghats on Thursday afternoon.

Vehicles heading from Sakleshpura to Mangaluru were diverted via Belur and Charmady ghats.

Bengaluru
Landslide
Mangaluru
Karnataka

