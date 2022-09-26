VTU VC: Panel comprises 'tainted' names, allege academics

Academics as well as the aspirants of vice chancellor's post for the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have expressed their displeasure over the names shortlisted for the job, saying all three picked by the search committee are facing various allegations. They want the names to be withdrawn.

On Saturday, the search committee had shortlisted VTU registrar Anand Deshpande, Karnataka State Open University vice-chancellor M N Vidyashankar and National Institute of Technology (Goa) director Gopal Mugeraya for the post of VTU vice chancellor. The list has been sent to Raj Bhavan.

According to details available with DH, all three candidates have their fair share of controversies.

"Of the three candidates short-listed for the job, one is facing a police investigation, another person was barred by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) while one more candidate is accused of illegality," said a principal of a top engineering college and an aspirant for the VTU job.

Another aspirant said: "If the Governor picks any of the three names recommended by the search committee, then the appointment will trigger controversy. We hope the Governor will get details of the candidates before issuing an order."

Vidyashankar is facing a police probe on charges of assaulting an official at KSOU. A police complaint has been lodge against him in Mysuru.

Deshpande has been accused of illegally approving and spending over Rs 25 crore over the last two months, close to the end of his tenure. According to the guidelines laid down by the government, no major decision, including release of funds, should be taken at the fag end of their tenure.

Mugeraya was barred from all AICTE activities in 2018 in connection with irregularities in granting extension of approval for an institute in Jabalpur.

"The AICTE had barred seven experts, including Gopal Mugeraya. How can the expert committee recommend his name?" said Basavaraj C M, a member of Jai Bheem organisation. He said he would lodge a complaint with the Governor.

Gehlot is expected to make a decision soon as the term of current VTU vice-chancellor Karisiddappa will end on September 30.

"While selecting the names, the search committee should ensure there are no cases against the candidates," former KSOU vice-chancellor N S Ramegowda said. "In this case, we're hearing allegations and reading reports about cases against all the three people. The Governor must verify such allegations before signing the order."