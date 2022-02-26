We're in touch with stranded students: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he had spoken with some Karnataka students stuck in Ukraine and that all attempts are being made to ensure their evacuation from the war-hit country.

“A decision has been taken to bring people out of Ukraine from the western part. Most of our students are in Kharkiv. They’ve been asked to stay safe and avoid unnecessarily venturing out,” Bommai said.

Also Read | MEA assures CM Bommai 'full cooperation' in evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine

“Once the war situation comes under control, our students will be evacuated both by road and air,” he said.

According to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer for the Ukraine situation, five Karnataka students are onboard AI 1940 from Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to land in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

Till Saturday evening, Rajan said that the government had received information on 388 students who are stuck in Ukraine.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: