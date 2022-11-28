With focus divided for department exams, KEA plans new CET wing

The government has decided to set up a separate wing at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to handle the process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to professional courses.

This is being done to prevent inconveniences to students aspiring for seats in professional courses under CET, given that KEA also holds competitive exams for recruitment in various government departments.

The department exams, according to sources, are causing unnecessary delays in the counselling process as the attention of the staff is divided.

Students who appeared for counselling to professional courses this year had to undergo a lot of stress due to technical glitches and delays.

Rashmi V Mahesh, principal secretary (higher education), told DH: "Considering the interest of students and to avoid delay and inconvenience to them, we are planning to create a special wing by appointing a separate administrative officer to look into their issues."

There will also be a separate administrative officer to handle recruitment examinations for government departments.

Every year, KEA conducts at least 10 competitive examinations for various departments to fill vacancies. KEA generates funds by conducting these examinations.

"To avoid chaos during the counselling for professional courses, we need to start preparations at least six months early. But because of our involvement in department exams, there are delays," sources in KEA said.

Recently, the KEA executive director had expressed helplessness over the matter, citing a shortage of staff.