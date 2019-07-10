Train services on Sakaleshpur-Subrahmanya Road resume

Passenger train services on Sakaleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section have resumed on Wednesday.

Services were disrupted on Tuesday following landslide and flow of slurry with boulders on the track near Siribagilu.

Satish, Senior Divisional Operations Manager of SWR's Mysuru Division in a release said that the train services were disrupted due to continuous landslides on tracks following incessant rain. The track has been restored.

Railway staff undertook massive restoration work at the location in hostile weather conditions to clear the slurry from the stretch of tracks between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road Railway stations on the Ghat section.