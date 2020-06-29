Two Covid-19 patients booked for hiding travel history

The Padubidri police have filed cases against two Covid-19 patients for not revealing their primary contacts and hiding their travel history.

P 10186 and P 10187, brothers from Hejamadi in Padubidri, had tested positive for Covid-19 recently. After shifting them to the hospital for treatment, the officials collected information about their primary contacts and travel history. But, they reportedly furnished false information.

When officials begun collecting information from various sources, they realised that the duo had travelled to Bantwal, Kasargod, Ullal and other places in Dakshina Kannada, District Health Officer

Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said. Thus, the district administration decided to file cases against them.

It is learnt that the family members and primary contacts of the infected had symptoms of Covid-19, which is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

The throat swab samples of the infected persons and primary contacts have been collected and sent to the laboratory for testing, said the officials.