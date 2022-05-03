Two girls drown in farm pond in Karnataka

Two girls met a watery grave as they fell into a farm pond at Kabbepura village in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

The deceased are Poojitha (14) and her sister Punya (12), daughters of Rechappa and Veda couple of the village. Poojitha was a class 8 student, while Punya was a class 6 student.

The family stays at the farm house. The victims fell down from a guava tree while attempting to pluck fruits and drowned, according to sources.

The bodies were retrieved from the pond.