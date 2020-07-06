Two more die of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Two more die of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Jul 06 2020
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 15:59 ist

With two more deaths related to Covid-19 on Monday (July 6), Dakshina Kannada recorded a total of 24 deaths so far.

A 52-year-old man from Kuthar on the outskirts of Mangaluru was admitted to designated Covid Wenlock Hospital for treatment and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment. Another 62-year-old man from Ullal who was tested positive was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and died on Monday, said sources in the health department.

Dakshina Kannada has recorded 10 deaths related to Coronavirus in the last six days alone. 

