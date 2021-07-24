Unprecedented rain triggers flash floods in Uttara Kannada

An aggressive and vigorous monsoon lashing coastal Karnataka, Konkan region and Godavari basin for the last couple of days has left Karnataka on the brink of witnessing severe catastrophe.

A record and unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours has caused severe damage and distress across Uttara Kannada district, killing 6 people.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC), “All the top three places with the highest rainfall are within Uttara Kannada. Dongri in Ankola, Itguli in Sirsi and Castle Rock in Supa collectively received 1,482 mm rainfall of Friday,” explained a senior scientist at the centre.

Following the heavy rains, several west-flowing rivers like Gangavali (Bedthi) and Aghanashini have breached the danger mark and submerged major bridges, national and state Highways leaving hundreds of people, vehicles stranded.

The heavy rains have also resulted in major landslides along the Western Ghats region, damaging major roads that connected the coastal with hinterland areas. More intense than the 1961 and 2019 floods and heavy rainfall in the region, the night-long downpour left all the rivers in spate.

The Sunkasala bridge on the NH was completely submerged and water was flowing four feet above the bridge. Several trucks, passenger vehicles were stranded due to the flood. Indian Navy chopper was deployed to rescue eight people from Bengaluru who were stranded at a hotel in Sunkasala amidst the swollen Bedthi river.

Aghanashini river caused flash floods and marooned thousands of acres of agricultural fields, orchards in Kumata taluk. Following heavy inflow of water into the Kadra dam, the administration opened 10 sluice gates and released 2.15 lakh cusecs of water. As a result, Kadra, Mallapura, Kurnipet, Kinnara villages have been intensely flooded.

Even as the rains showed signs of regression in the coastal areas, the Malnad areas of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu continued to receive heavy rainfall all through the day. Karimane in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga received 252 mm rainfall in just eight hours on Friday. The Shiradi ghat which was closed for traffic on Thursday further witnessed landslides. Charmadi Ghat also reported minor landslides all through the stretch.

Rain claims six lives

With the floodwaters completely surrounding the Kurve island in Ankola taluk, Beeru Gowda (65) and Gangadhar Gowda (30) died when the boat capsized due to strong currents. Similarly, Mahadevi Ambiga (46), a fisherwoman, died after her boat sank in the Sharavathi river near Molkoda village of Honnavar due to heavy rains and

winds.

Gangadhar Thimmagowda (28) was washed away in the overflowing waters of Chennapura lake near Sirsi. Basave Gowda (66) died after the cattle pen collapsed in Kytanabeedu village in Chikkamagaluru taluk. Yet another person died in Khanapura of Belagavi due to electrocution.