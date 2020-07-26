Unrelenting rain ravage Hampi monument

Weakened by the copious rain in the recent past, Shiva-Durga temple at Lokapavani behind the Virupaksha Temple at the UNESCO World heritage site has started crumbling.

Two stone pillars of the temple had crumbled and the structure was leaning precariously.

Hampi has been experiencing heavy showers for the past four to five days. Two pillars of the stone have collapsed. Since it is a small temple, no puja/rituals are taken up. Also, not many tourists visit the site, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials told DH.

The ASI officials said, “Renovation of several monuments in Hampi will be done in phases. The rain-hit Shiva-Durga temple will soon be repaired and renovated.”

On Saturday, many monuments in the erstwhile capital of the Vijayanagara Empire were flooded following the downpour between Friday night and Saturday morning. Uddana Veerabhadra temple and the Kudure Gombe Mantap among other structures were inundated with rainwater.