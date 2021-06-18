Unrelenting rain triggers flood alarm in Krishna basin

Heavy showers in Maharashtra’s Konkan belt and catchment areas of Karnataka have pushed up water level in Krishna river and its tributaries, triggering flood threat in basin districts.

The overflowing rivers have submerged acres of paddy and sugarcane fields in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. Nine low-lying bridges-cum-barrages in Nippani and Chikkodi have gone under floodwater as traffic has been diverted to alternative routes. Several temples, including Holebasaveshwara temple at Machaknur in Mudhol taluk and Bangali Baba temple on Doodhganga banks, are submerged.

Inflow into Almatti dam, the lifeline of north Karnataka districts, on Friday evening clocked a whopping 1.46 lakh cusecs following the relentless showers in Krishna river catchments in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The dam has received 3.2 tmcft of water in the last 24 hours.

Bennehalla, a feeder tributary of Malaprabha river, is in spate. The stream is notorious for its flash floods in Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot districts.

Rain has subsided in the coastal belt of Uttara Kannada, but its ferocity has not come down in Malnad regions of the district. The owner of a house sustained serious injuries after a portion of roof collapsed in Yellapur town.

Dam levels go up further

Meanwhile, there was some respite from heavy rain in Shivamogga district on Friday. Shivamogga, Sagar, Bhadravathi, Sorab and Shikaripur taluks experienced spells of light showers in the day.

However, Yadur (20.3 cm), Hulikal (17.6 cm) and Agumbe (15.1 cm) continued to receive heavy rain.

Tunga reservoir in Gajanur received 31,277 cusecs on Friday and the same quantum of water was released downstream. In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Friday), water level in Linganamakki dam swelled by 2.2 feet while Bhadra reservoir went up by 2.6 feet.

The famed Ukkadagatri temple and Karibasaveshwara Gadduge on the banks of Tungabhadra facing imminent threat of flooding.

Shivamogga DC K B Shivakumar has banned the movement of vehicles on Kollur Ghat road till August 30, after a portion of road near Nagodi, Hosanagar taluk, caved in on Friday.

Kodagu rivers in spate

Very heavy showers in Bhagamandala (21 cm) have rapidly increased the water level in Triveni Sangama in Kodagu district.

Both Cauvery and Lakshmanathirtha rivers are in spate. Rain, coupled with strong winds, has brought down several trees and power lines, keeping Cesc staff on toes in the hilly district.

Many parts of north interior Karnataka, including Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, continued to witness moderate to heavy rain for the fourth day on the trot. The sprawling Unkal lake in Hubballi breached on Friday.