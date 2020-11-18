'Don't give importance to Maharashtra leaders' remarks,' Somashekar on border row

No need to give importance for Maharashtra leaders statements on boundary row: Somshekhar

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Wednesday said that there was no need to give importance to the statements made by Maharashtra leaders regarding Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary row as they were politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said such statements were made eyeing advantage in elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a statement on Tuesday had claimed that Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar belonged to Maharashtra.

Somashekar said such statements were made for political gains and we need not care for them.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold talks with leaders from the district and depute one minister to take responsibility of overseeing the suit filed by Maharashtra in the Supreme Court regarding the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute, he said.