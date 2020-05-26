Hundreds of people rush to Suresh Angadi's office amidst food kit distribution rumours

Hundreds of people rushed to the office of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi in Belagavi after learning that food kits were being distributed, but the union minister denied making such announcement on Tuesday.

Since early morning people and weavers, in particular, had begun to assemble near Angadi's office for collecting of food kits. As the day progressed, their numbers swelled.

Some people broke the queue and violated social distancing norms. Police rushed to the spot to control the crowds that were increasing.

Crowds included people of all ages and women in large numbers.

Angadi informed them that he had not made any announcements of giving food kits and somebody had spread false rumours.

He said he has asked the Deputy Commissioner for making food grains available to the needy under programmes of union and state government.