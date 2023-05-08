Pressure cookers worth Rs 25 lakh seized

The seizure was a result of a raid conducted by the police on a farm house at Tadaslur under the Bailhongal assembly constituency

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 08 2023, 00:28 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 00:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pressure cookers worth Rs 25 lakh were seized at Tadaslur village in Bailhongal taluk on Sunday night.

Police conducted a raid on a farm house at Tadaslur under Bailhongal assembly constituency and seized 1,800 pressure cookers worth Rs 25 lakh.

Bailhongal Police have registered a case.

Karnataka
Belagavi
Police Raid
Karnataka News

