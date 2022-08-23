Search for elusive leopard continues; trained elephants join op

The Forest department has intensified the search for the elusive leopard at its 'hideout' at Golf Course.

After the operations to trap the leopard failed to yield the results on Monday, the department has decided to press into service two trained elephants from Sakrebailu in Shivamogga - Arjun (14) and Aale (20) - and a tranquilizer expert on Wednesday catch the wily big cat, which has triggered panic among the residents in the city.

The kumki elephants have a reputation for taming or chasing away rogue elephants. But they are being used to catch a leopard for the first time.

According to Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan, "Two elephants and a tranquiliser expert from Sakrebailu are expected to arrive in Belagavi on Tuesday night. The elephants will be pressed into service to catch the leopard on Wednesday. The advantage of having elephants for such operations is the expert can shoot tranquillising dart at the leopard from the back of the jumbos, as they can venture into the woods and get very close to the big cat," he explained

He said, "Three forest teams have been stationed near Golf Course 24X7. We are conducting the drive as per standard operating procedures."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the forest department's move to identify the leopard's hideout using the thermal camera-fitted quad-copter (drone) did not materialise as the area of operation fell under the defence department.