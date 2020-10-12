Self-proclaimed godman cheats lyricist K Kalyan's wife of properties worth Rs 6 crore; arrested

A self-proclaimed godman allegedly cheated Kannada lyricist K Kalyan’s wife and his in-laws of movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 6 crore by promising to perform 'black magic' rituals to help them get rid of their problems.

Mal-Maruti police have recovered immovable properties from the possession of the accused, Shivanand Basavaraj Wali, a resident of Bilgi in Bagalkot. They have also booked him under provisions of Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Ac-2017, the first such case in the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Praveen Amate told reporters here on Monday that K Kalyan in his complaint filed on September 30 had alleged that Shivanand Basavaraj Wali and Ganga Kulkarni from Bagalkot had kidnapped his wife Ashwini, father-in-law Krishna Gundurao Satvik and mother-in-law Radhika Krishna Satvik, residents of Tilak Chowk in Belagavi, and had run away with movable and immovable properties.

Police Inspector B R Gaddekar and team members succeeded in arresting Wali and rescuing victims.

During interrogation, Wali revealed that he got to know about the family through Kulkarni. He further explained how he had succeeded in making them give gold ornaments weighing 350 grams, silver ornaments weighing 9 kg and money to purchase 10 maxi cabs, of which 9 have been seized. The accused had also got two immovable properties transferred on his name. He added that he had also been holding a general power of attorney for four other immovable properties in Belagavi, Bengaluru and Hubballi.

Another accused Kulkarni, who had joined the Kalyan family as the cook, had succeeded in creating a rift between the couple and she with Wali had been exploiting the family. She is at large and the police have formed a team to search for her.

Dr Amate said names of prominent persons from Belagavi and Bengaluru have come to the fore regarding the deals of immovable properties. He added that they were present in Sub Registrar office in Belagavi when two of the properties were transferred to the name of Wali. Further investigations will make matters clear, he said.

Ashwini and her parents have been counselled regarding the acts of Wali. The couple will have to now decide the next course of action, he added.

Mal-Maruti police are investigating the matter.