Two more persons succumb to Covid-19 in Belagavi 

Two more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the Belagavi district of Karnataka, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus to 16.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The swab samples of two patients, who passed away during treatment at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital, came out positive.

The victims include a male aged 77-year-old from Kumaraswamy Layout and another 54-year-old from Angol in the city. They died on Monday night at the designated hospital and their swab sample reports were received on Tuesday night, where they tested positive for Covid-19, according to official sources.