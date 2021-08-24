Vice President bats for code of conduct for MPs

Vice President bats for code of conduct for MPs

  Aug 24 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 02:53 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Political parties must evolve a code of conduct and discourage its members from being unruly in the Houses of Parliament, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Interacting with the media at a ‘meet and greet’ event held at Raj Bhavan, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha condemned the ‘new lows’ of the Upper House due to the behaviour of some MPs during the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament.

On whether he would recommend the political parties to adopt such a code, Naidu said that it was just a suggestion and it was left to the discretion of political parties.

Naidu said that changes in anti-defection law were required to address the flaws in it.

“You cannot defect individually (from a political party), but can do so as a group. Defection in retail (is) bad, (while) wholesale (is) allowed,” he said.

