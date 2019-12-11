‘Virtual clinics’ planned at 5 PHCs on pilot basis

Planning to provide 24X7 expert services at its medical centres, the medical education department will soon introduce ‘virtual clinic’ facilities at five primary health centres on a pilot basis. According to Medical Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, these clinics would be functional in the next six months in Raichur, Yadgir, Molakalmur, Shikaripura and Magadi.

As part of the ‘virtual clinic’ facilities, the doctors will be available 24X7 to attend to patients’ problems and interact with patients by sitting in a far-away place with the help of technology.

The programme will be sponsored by the RGUHS and will address the shortage of doctors and specialists, besides ensuring much-needed medical service in time.

The department has also mandated all the hospitals attached to medical colleges at districts to get accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and National Accreditation Board for Laboratories. The minister said, “none of our medical education department hospitals has got the accreditation and we have instructed everyone to apply for the same.”

100-day feat stirs row

The higher education and medical education departments stirred a controversy for mandatorily, asking

college principals to be present along with four students, at an event to mark the 100 days of his assuming charge as minister.

An official circular regarding this was issued by the department of collegiate education, asking principals of all government first grade colleges to be present at the event. The vice-chancellors of all universities were directed to send four students each to witness the celebration and the same was a must for all joint directors of the department.

Ashwath Narayan, also the DCM, said, “It was their event and nothing related to the

government. It was like a review of the department for everyone. We provided an opportunity even for students to take part.”