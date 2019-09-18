VTU directs colleges to install CCTVs in exam halls

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has issued strict directions to all its affiliated and constituent colleges to install CCTV cameras at all examination halls and blocks and also at the Question Paper Delivery System (QPDS) room.

Following the recent incidents of question paper leak during the university examinations, the authorities have taken precautionary measures and directed all principals to ensure the CCTVs are installed and the footage of each examinations be stored for next six months.

In the circular issued to all s colleges VTU said, “It is observed that some of the colleges are not following the instructions given in earlier circulars. Hence the principals of constituent and affiliated engineering colleges are directed to note that principals will be chief superintendents throughout the exams during VTU exams and must execute duties of chief superintendents.”

A senior official of the VTU said that a team of the university will visit the colleges for verifying installation of CCTV cameras.

We have directed colleges to ensure surveillance is installed with required infrastructure before 30th of September and a team from the university will visit the colleges to verify the same from first and second week of October and if the instructions are not followed, then same will be considered seriously at the higher levels,” said a senior official of VTU.