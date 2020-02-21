'We know Annapurna, not Ardra'

Soon after the arrest of Ardra, N Shashikumar DCP (North) visited her permanent residence at Malleswaram in Bengaluru and met her grandparents and deployed men for security and checked her and family background.

Speaking to reporters, Ardra’s grandparents said, “We don’t know the present Ardra but we know Annapurna who was our granddaughter. She is not staying with us and moved to C V Raman Nagar and calls occasionally. Ten days ago, she had come to meet us. She studied in National Public School and later did her engineering.”

Her grandfather said, “Today, her behaviour is shocking. Annapurna was very disciplined, the present Ardra is not our granddaughter.”