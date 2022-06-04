Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?

Jagg Magg
Jaggesh’s dialogues are fun
And his moustache is droopy.
Will he liven up our dark lives
Even after he becomes an MP?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and senior leader Lahar Singh Siroya filed their nominations for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday.
