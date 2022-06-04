Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 04 2022, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 06:16 ist

Jagg Magg

Jaggesh’s dialogues are fun

And his moustache is droopy.

Will he liven up our dark lives

Even after he becomes an MP?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and senior leader Lahar Singh Siroya filed their nominations for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Jaggesh
Rajya Sabha
Indian Politics

