Who said what

By highlighting the welfare measures taken during our five-year regime, in the Governor's speech, the BJP government has frankly admitted that there are no accomplishments of their own to list.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

It was evident that the Governor's speech had nothing new to offer. This government's only accomplishment has been to hide its shortcomings. The Centre is yet to give GST, MGNREGA funds, which has brought Karnataka to this situation.

H D Kumaraswamy, JD(S) legislature party leader

Since the government was busy with elections and appointing ministers, development works have taken a backseat.

Basavaraj Horatti, JD(S) MLC

The speech was filled with lies. Without talking anything about Mahadayi or Krishna projects, the government has done injustice to the people.

S R Patil, Leader of Opposition in the Council