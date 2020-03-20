Wildlife Board clears controversial Hubballi-Ankola project

Making a strong pitch for ‘development’ than retaining forest cover amidst debate over climate change, the state government on Friday gave its nod for the controversial Hubballi-Ankola Railway project worth Rs 3,749 crore. With the approval, Karnataka is all set to lose about 1.78 lakh trees in the biodiversity-rich Western Ghats of Uttara Kannada district.

Surprisingly, the government cleared the project reportedly based on the report by the scientists of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Ironically, the same scientists, using advanced techniques, had cautioned about the frequent degradation and rapid change in the land use pattern in the forest-rich Uttara Kannada district.

Determined to clear the project, which was previously rejected by several statutory bodies including SC appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the state government had convened the State Wildlife Board meeting on Friday. Much to the surprise of many, the Wildlife Board with more than 50 per cent of its members being absent including the Forest minister Anand Singh cleared the project. According to sources privy to the meeting, only five out of the 13 members of the Wildlife Board were present during the meeting and there were more non-members during the meeting.

Despite the members apprising CM BS Yediyurappa about the irreparable loss and ecological damage to the region, BSY reportedly replied to the members, “All of you have given your opinion and explanation. But leaders from the North Karnataka have been telling that the project would help develop the region. Let’s send it to the Centre and they will look into it.” The meeting was attended by Commerce and Industries minister Jagadish Shettar, Labour and Sugar minister Shivaram Hebbar, former minister RV Deshpande were present during the meeting following an invite by the Chief Minister.

Sources revealed that all the ministers and bureaucrats who were present in the meeting pointed at IISc report while pushing for the project even as majority members appealed to CM that it would affect rainfall pattern, inflow into rivers in the region besides jeopardizing the Wildlife. The project, spanning 168 kms, is only a step away from achieving a reality. Following the approval, the Prime Minister headed National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) will take up the project for approval. The Hubballi-Ankola Railway is the second consecutive defeat for the conservationists of Karnataka after losing their hard pitched battle to safeguard the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), whose Eco-sensitive zone was reduced by over 100 sq kms despite stiff opposition.

Project in Nutshell

Length of the Railway Line: 168 kms

Cost of the Project: Rs 3,749 Cr

Time required to construct the line: 8- 10 years (Depending on the budget)

Trees to be axed for the project: 1, 78,325 trees

Forest Land required for the project: 596 hectares

Estimated Environment loss: Rs 623 Cr (soil erosion+hydrological cycle+Wildlife)

Estimated loss of timber: Rs 30 Cr

Ecological value of the forests: Rs 243.51 Cr/year

Expected transport of cargo: 27 MT

Proposed Tunnels: 34

Proposed stations: 09

Required width of the land to lay track: 10 mtrs